Rebel Wilson Rings in the New Year in a Vintage-Inspired Bikini Set

The actress celebrated the start of 2023 with a beach escape.

Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 AACTA Awards. Don Arnold/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is throwing it back for the new year. The Pitch Perfect star stunned in a peach-colored checkered retro bikini set with high-waisted bottoms, a sweetheart-style top and a matching cover-up button-down shirt. She paired the look with white sunglasses and a floppy hat as she posed in front of a gorgeous blue body of water and celebrated 2023 with friends.

“Goodbye 2022! Hello 2023! Wishing everyone a good one,” the 42-year-old captioned her Instagram post on Dec. 31.

In a second clip in the video, the Senior Year star changed into a colorful and lightweight floor-length robe and a black swimsuit as she waved to the camera.

On Dec. 23, Wilson posted an adorable “first family Christmas” photo with her newborn and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, in front of a giant Christmas tree and snowy background. She captioned the post with a series of festive holiday season emojis.

Wilson welcomed daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate in November. She opened up to Today about how having a career and an infant can be difficult.

“It’s really challenging,” the Australia native explained. “I have this big international career and—you know, I’m, like, the breadwinner of my family—I like to think. How do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?”

Wilson debuted her relationship with clothing designer Agruma during Pride Month last year.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Wilson wrote last June.

“You start thinking about someone else, not just yourself,” the Lemon Ve Limon founder told The Morning Show about motherhood. “You don’t know what it’s going to be like until you experience it. It’s been life-changing, in a good way.”

