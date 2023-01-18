Reese Witherspoon Offers Solid Career Advice: ‘Have the Confidence to Begin’

Reese Witherspoon. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon is an Oscar-winning actress and powerhouse producer, so when she starts giving career advice, we tune in. The Legally Blonde star shared some sage wisdom in the form of a “little work advice” in a Jan. 17 Instagram post.

She started off the video clip by saying that she was recently speaking to a woman who is considering a career change. Witherspoon was asked where one finds the confidence to make such a pivot.

“You don’t have to have the confidence to think you’re qualified, you just have to have the confidence to begin. Because once you get there and you start doing it, and you start doing a good job, even if you make mistakes, you’re going to build confidence,” Witherspoon offered. “So don’t wait until you have all the confidence in the world to start something. Just do it.”

Tons of the Hello Sunshine founder’s 28.8 million IG followers shared their opinions on Witherspoon’s thoughtful advice.

“Mistakes and learning from them and doing better the next time is how you build confidence!!!” said author Kristin Hannah, while actress Uzo Aduba added, “Yes to all of this! VERY very well said!! 🙌🏿🙌🏿.”

“And THAT’s how you pivot 👏🏽,” chimed in journalist Elaine Welteroth, while Dwayne Johnson commented, “Talk that talk ma 👊🏾.”

The same day, Witherspoon posted a pic of herself holding a script and a coffee mug with “The Morning Show” printed across it.

She captioned her post, “Rise and shine ! ☕️ ☀️.”

Witherspoon stars as Bradley Jackson in The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston. While Season 3 of the Apple TV+ hit is clearly in the works, no announcement has yet been made regarding a release date.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!