Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Message for Friend Jennifer Garner on Her Birthday
There’s nothing like celebrating a close girlfriend’s birthday, and actress Reese Witherspoon clearly knows this to be true. The Morning Show star took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her pal, fellow actress Jennifer Garner, turning 52 on April 17.
The 48-year-old producer shared a sweet montage of footage of the two together over the years, along with a few quirky personality clips of Garner solo. The two posed next to each other on the red carpet, sat side-by-side on a panel, shared hugs and more. Witherspoon further hyped up her friend in her caption.
“Happy JENNIFER GARNER Day!! She dances with the Rockettes, plays the trumpet, and has her own pretend cooking show! Here’s a tribute to one of my most talented, loving, joyful friends @jennifer.garner! You’re one in a million and I adore you! Happy Birthday! 🎂,” Witherspoon gushed.
Plenty of friends and fans chimed in to the comments section to wish Garner a happy birthday or highlight the precious friendship.
“So sweet!” Gwyneth Paltrow wrote.
“Nice tribute to your friend,” someone else noted. “Happy birthday Jennifer!”
The two recently worked together on the Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, which stars Garner as the main protagonist. The series, based on the novel of the same name, was created by Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine. Additionally, Garner has credited Witherspoon with encouraging her to get behind the camera as a producer.
“[Reese] said to me a few years ago, ‘Nobody is sitting around thinking, what can I shoot in L.A. that’s going to have a 50-year-old woman in it?’ She’s like, ‘You’ve got to create your own stuff,’” Garner told The Hollywood Reporter last spring. “All women in this town owe a debt of gratitude to Reese.”