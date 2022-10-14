Remember When Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Took Kate Upton to Antarctica?

Even the penguins wanted court-side seats to the show. Who can blame them?

Kate Upton walks the red carpet ahead of the "Marriage Story" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival. Laurent Koffel/Getty Images

Kate Upton never ceases to amaze us. Remember when she shot with SI Swimsuit in a bikini in the coldest place on earth?

In case you forgot, yeah, Kate Upton went to Antarctica and proved once again that she can handle anything. But we already knew that, remember when she shot in zero gravity?

In 2013, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue went global when the team traveled to all seven continents in one year to produce the annual Swimsuit Edition. At the time, the adventure was chronicled for a show on the Travel Channel.

The most ambitions of all of the locations had to be Antarctica. The magazine was the first to do a fashion photoshoot on the continent, and they faced subfreezing temperatures in doing so.

“Penguins wanted courtside seats to the show,” someone from the SI Swimsuit team says in a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot. “This is pretty freaking epic,” another person chimes. “Agreed!”

Someone pulls a super thick jacket over Upton's shoulders in between photos and says “Kate is superhuman. She's insane.”

“I'm good at pretending I'm warm,” Upton responds.

Another clip features team members running into the freezing cold water and everyone behind the camera cheering. Upton and the team also have a quick snowball fight. “This is the one moment I’m not in a bikini,” she says, bundled up in a red puffer jacket with the fur-lined hood pulled up over her head. She even pulls out some of her dance moves—maybe that’s how she stayed warm.

Penguins seem to love Upton and she loves them right back. The 30-year-old posted a sweet photo in 2016 of her and her now-husband, Astros player Justin Verlander surrounded by penguins at the Detroit Zoo.

“Back in Antarctica thanks to @detroitzoo,” Upton captions her photo. “@justinverlander can I keep him?!! #penguinfamily #penguinheaven.”

The end of the SI Swimsuit behind-the-scenes video features the camera following a penguin. “This is our tour guide,” someone says. “His name is Hopper. You’ve been really great, Hopper. Thanks for taking us to all the great places here in Antarctica. We’ll see you later.”