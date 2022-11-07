Rihanna Teases That Her Latest Savage x Fenty Show ‘Takes the Cake’

The style-and-music icon, who recently welcomed her first baby, channeled her inner Mother Nature for this year’s show.

Rihanna attends Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” premiere at Dolby Theatre. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Rihanna hasn’t released a lot of new music since her eighth studio album Anti in 2016, but between having a baby boy and building her lingerie and beauty brand empires, the 34-year-old style icon has been staying busy.

Her most recent endeavor, the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, is supposed to “take the cake,” she revealed in an interview with People.

“This show is obnoxious,” the nine-time Grammy-winner said. “This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s huge.”

The show, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9, was filmed in Los Angeles in October and features big names like Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lilly Singh, Taraji P. Henson and more.

“I’m looking forward to [people seeing] it,” she continued. “It’s my first real thing that I’ve done since I had the baby, work-wise.”

The music mogul herself appears in the “Mother Nature” section, which makes perfect sense as she welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, in May.

The annual fashion experience is said to “challenge tradition and break boundaries,” according to the YouTube description.

“I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies,“ she added. “I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That’s exciting.”

On Oct. 28 Rihanna released “Lift Me Up” from the anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film which hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 11.

“Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound,” she sings. “Burning in a hopeless dream / Hold me when you go to sleep / Keep me in the warmth of your love when you depart.” An emotional music video for the song also debuted on the same day and featured scenes from the movie

