Robyn Lawley Embraces Scars in New Skincare Campaign

The model admits that accepting the mark has been easier than undergoing some other aspects of aging.

Robyn Lawley backstage at Australian Fashion Week 2022. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Even model Robyn Lawley struggles with feeling confident about her scars. She spoke candidly on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 5 about the “formidable challenge set by industry standards” that is aging. “Embracing one’s new scars is always challenging. Considered to me now, like a part of me that survived the unimaginable,” the 33-year-old wrote. “It was so cool for a skincare company to not retouch a scar out. So often we just see these plastic or filtered faces.”

“We can start to feel ashamed of our blemishes, freckles, moles, scars, wrinkles, etc.,” she added. “For me personally accepting the scar has been easier than accepting new wrinkles and general aging, which seems unfortunately a formidable challenge set by industry standards, foreboding any maturing.”

Her post was in promotion of Endota Spa products, which Lawley noted she has been using for the past few years.

“Such gorgeous images,” the skincare company’s official Instagram commented on her post. “We’re glad we could showcase your skin and all the stories your skin holds in such a positively beautiful light.”

In 2018, Lawley fell down a staircase in her home while suffering a lupus-related seizure, leaving her with lightening bolt-shaped scar in the center of her forehead. Since then, she has been open about her experience loving and embracing the scars she was left with. She knows that they are a sign of her strength in surviving her fall.

“Every time I feel sad about my scars, or marks etc. I put my daughter in my shoes and I imagine what I would say to her,” she continued. “It’s always ‘you are beautiful and to always accept oneself.’”