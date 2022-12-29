Rose Bertram Dazzles in a White Two-Piece Set in St. Barts

The SI Swimsuit model shared photos from a boat in the Caribbean.

Rose Bertram Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Rose Bertram is clearly enjoying some rest and relaxation. The Belgian model shared an Instagram post with her 992,000 followers on Dec. 28 from a boat in St. Barts.

The photos show the 28-year-old wearing a white woven two-piece set by CouCoo, including an asymmetrical skirt and off-the-shoulder top. Bertram styled her hair curly and accessorized with a small blue handbag, a necklace and a watch on her wrist. She looks fresh-faced as she poses for photos on a boat deck at night.

“Coucoo from St Barth’s ✌🏾,” she captioned her post.

Several of Bertram’s followers left flame emojis and hearts in the comments section of her post, while actress Shay Mitchell said, “See you soon!!!”

Just a few days earlier, Bertram, a mom of two, posted a photo to Instagram with her daughters, Naleya and Zaylee, celebrating the holidays together. The pic shows the trio snuggled up together and posing in front of a Christmas tree.

“My biggest blessings 🙏🏽✨❤️,” she wrote in her caption. “Happy holidays from ours to yours!”

After making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2015 in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Bertram went on to be featured in the magazine for two more consecutive years.

Find our favorite photos from her 2017 photo shoot in the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao with photographer Ben Watts here.

