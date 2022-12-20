Sabrina Carpenter Releases NSFW Christmas Song: Listen to It Here

Sabrina Carpenter. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Image

On Dec. 1, singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter released a teaser of a new holiday track that contains some less than family-friendly lyrics.

After sharing a snippet of “A Nonsense Christmas” on Instagram, fans went wild and demanded a full version of the track, which is a Christmas-y version of Carpenter’s hit song, “Nonsense.”

The Girl Meets World actress obliged and gifted her fans with a little something early for the holidays, as she released the festive track on all streaming platforms and YouTube on Dec. 7.

The 23-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram post shared with her 28.1 million followers. She captioned her post, “y’all made me do this ‘A Nonsense Christmas‘ is out now on all streaming platforms. happy hoelidays!!”

Girl Meets World costar Corey Foglemanis said, “this is bonkers,” while iHeartRadio’s official Instagram account commented on the post, saying, “everybody say THANK YOU SABRINA 🔥❤️.”

One follower commented, “an IMMEDIATE add to my christmas playlist thank you,” while another person said, “all i want for christmas who? this is the new xmas anthem.” Another even deemed Carpenter “the queen of xmas.”

Just days later, Carpenter announced a second leg of her “Emails I Can’t Send” tour in North America, saying, “i can’t wait to see your faces and maybe even sing some new songs.. !”

The second leg of Carpenter’s tour will kick off in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on March 16 and go through May 20 when she wraps up in Gulf Shores, Ala.

