Salma Hayek Looks Stunning in a Sheer Fishnet Dress on the Red Carpet

The actress stars in the forthcoming film, ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance.’

Salma Hayek. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Salma Hayek attended the world premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance in Miami on Jan. 25, and the actress looked absolutely gorgeous.

The 56-year-old star wore a three-quarter-sleeved, floor-length black fishnet dress with delicate floral appliques. The sheer gown exposed Hayek’s fit figure and undergarments, as she wore nothing but a black bra and pair of panties underneath.

The House of Gucci actress accessorized with a chunky green clutch, gold platform heels, several necklaces and bracelets, and a pair of hoop earrings. Her long, dark hair was pulled back into a sleek high ponytail, while Hayek’s makeup featured boldly lined eyes, glowing skin and a coral-nude lip color.

Salma Hayek attended the world premiere of ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ in Miami. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is the third movie in the franchise, which debuted in 2012. In the forthcoming film, Hayek plays Maxandra Mendoza and stars opposite Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey and Caitlin Gerard.

The actress shared a pic on Instagram with her 22.5 million followers from the event, as she posed alongside Tatum on the red carpet.

The post generated more than 298,000 likes and plenty of comments from both friends and fans.

“So gorgeous 😍😍,” wrote makeup artist Ash K. Holm, while producer Heather Parry commented, “Whoa! Beautiful 🙌🔥💕.”

“Who else loves her outfit? 🥰,” asked one fan, while another follower added, “Classy lady🔥.”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film hits theaters just in time for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 10.

