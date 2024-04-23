Salma Hayek Shares Pics From Victoria Beckham’s Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash
Salma Hayek has the sweetest message to share in honor of close friend Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday. The actress attended as the model celebrated the milestone with her family, closest friends (some of Hollywood’s greatest) and all the Spice Girls.
Beckham was Posh Spice in the 1994-formed Girl Group that swept the American Music Awards in 1998, winning Favorite Pop/Rock New Artist, among other honors.
The star-studded affair took place at Oswald’s in London on Saturday night, and guests showed up in their most fancy, red carpet-appropriate attire to celebrate the model turning 50. Hayek donned a satin-finish emerald green dress, a statement necklace and slicked-back bun, while Beckham opted for a splash of green herself with a sheer mint gown.
“So honoured to be a part of the great @VictoriaBeckham’s super fun birthday celebration with her close friends and family🎉❤️. Even though my feet are sore from dancing, it was such a special and unforgettable and fun night 💃🏻,” Hayek, 57 wrote.
The Magic Mike’s Last Dance star gave more insight into the evening, and included adorable snaps of her husband François-Henri Pinault, actor Tom Cruise, singer Marc Anthony, model Nadia Ferreira and Spice Girl member Melanie Brown.
“What a crew!! 😍✨,” Ferreira commented.
“Such a handsome crowd ❤️,” Nilam Holmes added.
Beckham and her husband, former professional soccer star David Beckham, also share four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, who were also at the birthday bash—an event so fun that the 48-year-old athlete carried his wife out on his back at the end of the night.