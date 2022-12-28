Sarah Michelle Gellar Looks Fabulous in a Hot Pink Barbie Swimsuit on Vacation

Sarah Michelle Gellar. Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar has strayed from her typical personal brand a bit by posting a bikini pic to Instagram on Dec. 25, and we’re here for it.

The 45-year-old mom of two shared a photo of herself wearing a hot pink one-piece Show Me Your Mumu swimsuit with “Barbie” emblazoned across the chest. Gellar strikes a confident pose while showing off her swimwear, gazing off into the distance as she stands on a balcony.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star’s shoulder-length blonde locks are worn loose, while she appears to be wearing minimal makeup and accessorizes with white nail polish and a few chain necklaces.

“I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world 🎶 #barbiesdreamvacation,” Gellar captioned her post.

Fans and followers chimed in to the comments section of Gellar’s post to comment on her amazing look.

“WHAT IS HAPPENING 🔥🔥,” commented actor Seth Green, while actress Aimee Garcia left two simple emojis: “💕🔥.”

“My husband wants to know why Freddie isn't dressed like Ken. 🤷 You look great!❤️🔥,” piped in another follower, while one fan said, “Who knew Barbie was a Slayer?”

Gellar followed up her Barbiecore post with another beachwear vacation look on Dec. 27, rocking a black swimsuit with flutter sleeves, a neutral knit cover-up and a pink baseball cap that reads “White Lotus Resort & Spa.” Her hair is styled in two braided pigtails as she smiles for the camera.

Gellar can be seen in the upcoming Paramount+ show Wolf Pack, a drama based on the book of the same name, which premieres on Jan. 26.

