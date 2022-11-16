Saskia Webber’s Advice to Her Younger Self Is Something We Could All Benefit From

The sports executive’s advice is to lead a life you love, but always set yourself up for long-term success.

Angel City FC investor Saskia Webber. Deitch + Pham

Former U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Saskia Webber has had a long career in the sport, playing professionally in the WUSA, coaching at several NCAA programs and serving as a founding investor in Angel City FC, the Los Angeles-based team in the NWSL. She’s also the owner of The Union Sports, an app that entertains, educates and connects players, coaches and fans worldwide.

Webber was present at the 7th Annual Marie Claire Power Trip conference in Los Angeles earlier this week. The two-day event, powered by Chase and United Airlines, brought influential women together for a summit that encouraged participants to “Power Your Purpose.” In addition to Webber, Marie Claire enlisted powerhouses like Jessica Alba, Carey Mulligan, Jessica Chastain and more to lead conversations around female-founded businesses, investing in women and more.

While Webber continues to work in the sports industry beyond her playing days, she says she wishes she would have set herself up for success before she retired.

Her advice to her younger self is something from which we could all stand to benefit: Love every minute of it, but think long-term.

“Love every minute of everything. The good, the bad, the great, the fun… Set yourself up for success afterward because I think I couldn’t see past soccer,” Webber said. “After I retired, I was like, ‘What do I do now?’ And I think I would [advise others to] make sure you set yourself up for success.”

