Ortega will reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in the horror film.

Jenna Ortega. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Horror fans haven’t been able to get enough of Jenna Ortega lately, and fortunately they won’t have to wait much longer to see the 20-year-old in another spooky role.

Ortega will reprise the character of Tara Carpenter in Scream VI, and a teaser trailer for the forthcoming film just dropped today.

Set in New York City, the Scream saga continues as a group of four Ghostface survivors—including Ortega’s Carpenter—explore a new city after making it out of Woodsboro alive.

The teaser trailer’s tagline is, “In a city of millions, no one hears you scream.”

The film picks up where 2022’s Scream left off and also stars Melissa Barrera (who plays Ortega’s half-sister, Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. Courtney Cox will reprise her OG role as Gale Weathers, while Hayden Panettiere will return as Kirby Reed (who first appeared in 2011’s Scream 4).

Just a few hours after the official teaser trailer was posted on YouTube by Paramount Pictures, it had racked up more than 300,000 views.

When Entertainment Tonight asked Ortega for a teaser of the next Scream installment on the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet in June, she initially played coy.

“What I will say is Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating... I just read part of the script and it just gets more and more gory, and I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen which I think will be really fun to shoot,” she said.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10, 2023.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!