Fans Suspect Selena Gomez Is Hinting at Third Studio Album With Latest Mysterious IG Photo

Selena Gomez. Presley Ann/Getty Images

Selena Gomez posted a cryptic photo on Instagram and fans have been sent into a spiral wondering whether the singer is hinting at a new album.

Gomez captioned the carousel post of film pictures with a simple “3,” and a handful of her 374 million IG followers suspect she is foreshadowing an upcoming solo studio album. If they’re correct, it would be her third with Interscope Records. The 30-year-old released Revival in 2015 and Rare in 2020, as well as three prior Selena Gomez & the Scene studio albums.

The Rare Beauty founder wore a light brown sweater in the first pic as she flailed her blonde hair around, likely jamming to music that was playing in the recording studio. The second click features someone cleaning up a spilled drink.

In an interview about her Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, on The Tonight Show last December, Gomez teased the potential of new music.

“I’m so used to writing sad-girl songs because I’m good at that, but I’m ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it,” she said. Host Jimmy Kimmel asked if she was in the studio and working on a new album and Gomez confirmed.

Fans chimed in to the comments to express excitement as well as frustration with the mysterious caption.

“We are ready for the album Sel,” someone wrote. “3 feb? in 3 weeks? in 3 months? 👀,” another quipped.

Gomez’s most recent musical launch coincided with her documentary release and was a single of the same name.

“My mind and me / We don’t get along sometimes / And it gets hard to breathe,” read the lyrics of the song. “But I wouldn’t change my life / And all of the crashin’ and burnin’ and breakin’, I know now / If somebody sees me like this, then they won’t feel alone now.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!