Selena Gomez Is Running Her IG Account Again After Four-Year Hiatus

The singer, actress and entrepreneur is the fifth-most followed person on the platform.

Selena Gomez. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is the fifth-most followed person on Instagram, and she hasn’t even been running her personal account the last four years. The 30-year-old just made her momentous return to the platform.

The “My Mind & Me” singer took to IG with a casual mirror selfie to break the news. “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?” she captioned the Jan. 11 post that garnered almost six million likes. Her makeup company, Rare Beauty, chimed in to the comments to write, “Yes and we’re loving every bit of it.”

Hulu commented in support of the Only Murders in the Building star: “& we’ve never been happier 😍.”

Gomez took a break from social media almost five years ago for mental health reasons. She gave her team her IG password and they maintained the account, regularly posting photo dumps, outfit pics, gorgeous selfies and party snaps.

“I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” she said on Good Morning America last April. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people.”

Gomez told Elle that getting off social media “saved” her life.

“I was just, like, ‘This is too much information.’ This is too much of my personal life spread out everywhere, and it just felt uncontrollable. I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things,” she explained. “And I just thought, ‘Why would I—I don’t get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life.’ And I just snapped, and I was over it. I wanted to delete it altogether, but my team was smart enough to convince me not to. But I’m happy I didn’t, because it is such a wonderful way to stay connected, and when I do go on, it makes me happy to know that I’m just being completely honest and being true to who I am.”

