Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Look Stunning in Matching Cut-Out Valentino Mini Dresses

Selena Gomez. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz rang in 2023 in true bestie fashion, wearing matching sparkly cut-out Valentino mini dresses as they celebrated the new year.

The two were twinning down to their accessories, as they each wore clear platform heels and statement earrings. Both women wore their dark hair pulled back as they posed for photos taken by Hunter Moreno and Peltz’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

“Thank @maisonvalentino for me and my angels dresses! Felt like a fairy! Oh and @isabelalysa for making us look good!” the Rare Beauty founder captioned the post she shared with her 367 million Instagram followers.

Gomez’s friends and followers flooded the comments section to hype both women up.

“Omg that glow!!! You look gorgeous !” said SI Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo, while tan artist Isabel Alysa commented, “Omg I love you both so much.” Peltz also chimed in to the comments section to say, “I love you my angel forever!!!”

In another post, Gomez joked that she, Peltz and Beckham are a throuple, writing “#foreverplusone” in the caption.

Peltz shared several photos from the trip on her own IG account, including a snap of the two besties clad in white swimsuits applying lipstick while lounging on a boat. The 27-year-old actress tagged Gomez’s brand, Rare Beauty, in the post.

Other snapshots in the carousel post included photos with Beckham and another friend, Raquelle Stevens, as well as several group shots.

