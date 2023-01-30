SI Swim Search Model Victoria Vesce Rocks Teeny Green Bikini in Miami

The podcast host made her SI Swimsuit debut last year.

Victoria Vesce at Runway of Dreams: A Fashion Revolution NYFW 2022. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Victoria Vesce made her SI Swimsuit debut as a finalist in last year’s Swim Search and she’s still rocking bikinis. The Charleston School of Law alum shared a stunning photo on Instagram of herself in a green triangle bikini. She sat on a white railing in front of miles of lush sand and hills as she showed off her toned figure.

“Yes Hi this is she 👋,” Vesce captioned the Jan. 27 post.

Fellow Swim Search model Alison Bowles piped up in the comments to support her friend. “Beautiful, strong & independent queen ✨ 🙌,” she chirped.

The Validated by Victoria podcast host tagged her photographer Nicole.

Vesce has declared 2023 her best year yet. On Jan. 26 she posted a fun video of herself applying lipgloss in the mirror.

“2023 is the year of building my empire 🖤,” she captioned the post set to the sound of P-Lo’s “Good (feat. Larry June).”

“Know they wanna see me doin’ bad,” sang the audio. “But I’m good.”

“POV: you’re unphased by haters now and just obsessed with living your life the way you want,” read the on-screen text.

Vesce wore a light orange one-piece featuring gray trimming. Her hair was thrown up in a towel and wrapped around her head. She sported a full face of makeup and gold hoop earrings.

Madison Cawthorn quipped “Empire state of mind,” while Natalie gushed “❤️🪀❤️💎⭐️🪀💎⭐️ Babe is fire.”

“You do you boo,” one fan wrote, while another piped “STUNNING.”

In 2017, Vesce was diagnosed with a brain-skull tumor and carotid body tumor called paraganglioma. She volunteered herself for a Duke University Hospital study that has helped several patients since then recover from rare tumors through the same specialized pinpoint radiation that she went through. Vesce has been using her social media platform to speak openly about grief and mental health.

