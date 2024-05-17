SI Swimsuit Launch Week Begins With Red Carpet Event in New York City
Earlier this week, SI Swimsuit revealed its 2024 cover models, including Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King and Hunter McGrady. And in addition to the four individual cover stars, this year’s 60th anniversary was celebrated with a triptych of three additional covers featuring 27 legendary brand cover stars.
To celebrate the magazine’s release, launch week events kicked off this evening with a red carpet event held at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. Models strutted the carpet in their best cocktail attire before heading into the venue for an evening of drinks, bites and dancing. SI Swimsuit talent and VIP guests were treated to live music, which provided the perfect soundtrack as models danced the night away.
SI Swimsuit stars including Brooks Nader, Christie Brinkley, Leyna Bloom, Lily Aldridge, Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Nina Agdal, Olivia Dunne, Maye Musk and Martha Stewart were all in attendance, along with other brand legends and rookies alike. For a recap of our favorite red carpet looks from the SI Swimsuit launch party in New York City, click here.
The fun continues this weekend as SI Swimsuit models head to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this weekend. Interested attendees can purchase tickets here to gain access to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024, which will feature interactive events, live entertainment, celebrity guests and more. Single event tickets and multi-day weekend passes are available for purchase and range from $75 to $125.