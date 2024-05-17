SI LifeStyle

SI Swimsuit Launch Week Begins With Red Carpet Event in New York City

The brand celebrated its 60th anniversary in style at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Cara O’Bleness

SI Swimsuit editor in chief and cover model Hunter McGrady
SI Swimsuit editor in chief and cover model Hunter McGrady / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Earlier this week, SI Swimsuit revealed its 2024 cover models, including Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King and Hunter McGrady. And in addition to the four individual cover stars, this year’s 60th anniversary was celebrated with a triptych of three additional covers featuring 27 legendary brand cover stars.

To celebrate the magazine’s release, launch week events kicked off this evening with a red carpet event held at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. Models strutted the carpet in their best cocktail attire before heading into the venue for an evening of drinks, bites and dancing. SI Swimsuit talent and VIP guests were treated to live music, which provided the perfect soundtrack as models danced the night away.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit stars including Brooks Nader, Christie Brinkley, Leyna Bloom, Lily Aldridge, Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Nina Agdal, Olivia Dunne, Maye Musk and Martha Stewart were all in attendance, along with other brand legends and rookies alike. For a recap of our favorite red carpet looks from the SI Swimsuit launch party in New York City, click here.

The fun continues this weekend as SI Swimsuit models head to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this weekend. Interested attendees can purchase tickets here to gain access to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024, which will feature interactive events, live entertainment, celebrity guests and more. Single event tickets and multi-day weekend passes are available for purchase and range from $75 to $125.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.