Leyna Bloom (L) and Vice Presiden Kamal Harris (R). Theo Wargo/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit Model Leyna Bloom is making moves. She visited the White House on Nov. 7 to speak about voting and this month’s election with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The two power women posed for photographer Anna Cillan, and the actress shared the click on her Instagram.

“My conversation with the Vice President,” Bloom wrote.

“Leyna: Sister you need our help to change the world and we will help you more than ever, but I need your help also to change the world.”

The speaker event was hosted in partnership with the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Victory Fund, a super PAC focused on mobilizing AAPI eligible voters and getting them to the ballot box. The organization claims to build community around shared values of hard work, family and history.

“Kamala: We can do it together,” Bloom continued. “Leyna: Kamala my blasian Queen.”

Harris went on to quote her mother: ‘Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you’re not the last.’

Fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton also visited Capitol Hill to use her platform to encourage voting.

“VOTING IS HOT,” she wrote to her 3.3 million IG followers. “I had the absolute honor of spending a few days in Washington DC and meeting our President of the United States💙 In these couple of days I was thoroughly educated on what’s at stake for women’s reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights. I was also educated on what we can do to ensure that what we do with our bodies is OUR choice.”

Fellow influencers Kathryn Wellington, Nia Sioux and Indiana Massara were photographed with President Joe Biden and are using their platforms to mobilize young voters as well.

Ponton also shared a video explaining what’s on the ballot in today’s election.

“For the LGBTQ+ community, there is so much at stake,” she said, and Mattie Westbrouck explained “over 70% of House Republicans voted against gay marriage”

“And have introduced a nation-wide ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill,” Ponton continued. Westbrouck added that casting a vote means choosing “progress over hate to protect trans kids.”

“And defend marriage equality for good,” Ponton finished.

