Bar Refaeli Shares 2008 Throwback SI Swimsuit Photos on Instagram

Bar Refaeli. Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Bar Refaeli shared a few throwback images from her 2008 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot on Instagram yesterday, sending her 3.6 million followers into a frenzy.

The 37-year-old made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2007 and landed the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue two years later in 2009. Her throwback Instagram post showcased Refaeli’s 2008 shoot in her native Israel, where she posed for photographer Raphael Mazzucco.

The blast-from-the-past images show Refaeli posing atop a rock in shallow water, wearing a neutral colored swimsuit by Debbie Wilson for Maui Girl with floral appliques.

“Honestly Bar, you are the most beautiful woman since Grace Kelly, and she was something else!!❤️,” commented one follower, while another fan chimed in with, “Love this photo shoot and this era! 😍.”

Refaeli, who was last featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2014 as part of the franchise’s 50th anniversary Legends Shoot, appears on the December 2022/January 2023 cover of Elle Spain.

The mom of three, who was booked for her first modeling gig at just 8 months old, previously told SI Swimsuit that she was both excited and nervous for her debut Swimsuit shoot in Jamaica.

“Maybe because I was such a tomboy in real life, I felt like I could be different in front of the camera,” Refaeli said of modeling. “The second time, we shot in Israel and I was so excited because we were shooting in my home country.”

