Bo Krsmanovic Shares Stunning Throwback Photos to 2017 Swimsuit Shoot in Finland
Leave it to Bo Krsmanovic to make photos in a wintery setting look scorching hot. The SI Swimsuit model shared some throwback pictures on Instagram from a 2017 photo shoot in Lapland, Finland.
Krsmanovic, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2016, posted a few archival images from the five-year-old photo shoot in Finland. That same year, she also traveled to Fiji with the magazine.
In the carousel post, Krsmanovic shared a photo of herself in a fur wrap and one with herself wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with harness detailing and furry black boots posing with a reindeer. The post also included a few shots on a sled with fellow SI Swimsuit model Hailey Clauson and Krsmanovic wearing a metallic bikini, furry boots, thigh-high leg warmers and a trapper hat.
“One #tb to winter activities in bikinis ❄️ @si_swimsuit,” she captioned her post.
Fans and followers were quick to comment on the wintery looks.
“That must have been a cold shoot 😂😂😂,” said one, while another commented, “My favorite SI photoshoot 🔥 you both are ❤️🔥.” Photographer Manny Roman said, “Sports Illustrated needs to book you for 2024 @bojana.”
For more, see all of the photos from Krsmanovic’s 2017 photo shoot in Finland here.
The 30-year-old Serbian model is founder of Bo Fashion House and recently shared several Instagram posts modeling pieces from the brand’s holiday collection.