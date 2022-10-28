SI Swimsuit Model Natalie Mariduena Takes to Instagram to Celebrate New Business Role

Natalie Mariduena attends as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates the launch of the 2022 issue and debut of Pay With Change. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Natalie Mariduena is the new president of David Dobrik LLC. The YouTube content creator promoted the SI Swimsuit model from chief of staff to president, and she shared the exciting news on Instagram on Oct. 28 with a sweet caption.

“Can’t believe it’s official!! I’m ready and excited to take on this next chapter with my favorite business partner and forever friend,” the 24-year-old wrote. “The past five years together have been some of my favorite and the rest will be no different!! ♥️”

According to Deadline, the Illinois native’s new role involves overseeing all digital content strategy and new venture development. The Slovakian model will also serve as talent manager and take charge of entertainment bookings, brand sponsorships and product collaborations.

“I’ve always believed in David and admired his determination to bring the most unique and creative ideas to life,” Mariduena told Deadline. “We’ve accomplished a lot over the last five years, and with David’s distinct creative vision and my enthusiasm for every aspect of this business, there is much more to be done! I could not be prouder to stand beside him as talent manager and president of David Dobrik, LLC.”

Dobrik echoed her sentiments. The two began working together in 2017 after he asked her to move to LA to be his assistant.

“Natalie has always been my voice of reason ensuring that I am my best self, both personally and professionally,” Dobrik said. “As we discussed this new role, I couldn’t think of anyone better suited to direct and guide me through the next chapter of my career.”

The 26-year-old re-shared Mariduena’s IG post to his story and added “Looking forward to calling you Madame President.”

The company just launched Doughbrik’s Pizza, which officially opens its doors to hungry customers on Nov. 12.