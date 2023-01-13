From Olivia Ponton in Hawaii to Christen Harper on the Field: The Best Instagrams of the Week

Abby Dahlkemper, Alex Morgan and Heidi Klum all went out for date night.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates the launch of the 2022 Issue. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

This was a week full of football, bikini pics and date nights for current and former SI Swimsuit models.

One couple’s outing involved a major red carpet appearance while another’s featured a gorgeous isolated sunset. One model compiled a ton of recent bikini pics and threw them in a photo dump and another shared some inspiring messages and reminders.

Here’s a recap of what SI Swimsuit models were up to this week.

Ally Kendricks

Kendricks, formerly Courtnall and a 2021 Swim Search finalist, gave us a cozy-and-cute ’fit check and showed off her beautiful house in Minnesota.

Taylor Sharpe

The 2021 Swim Search finalist stunned in a teeny green bikini and gave a positive reminder: “Don’t forget to give yourself love today.”

Maye Musk

The 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star celebrated her book launch in Milan.

Olivia Ponton

The TikTok influencer served looks in a swimsuit photo dump.

Heidi Klum

The America’s Got Talent judge attended the Golden Globes with her favorite awards show companion, husband Tom Kaulitz.

Christen Harper

The 2022 SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year honored her fiancé, Jared Goff, for his fabulous season with the Detroit Lions.

Abby Dahlkemper

The pro soccer player and her hubby, Aaron Schoenfeld, sure know how to dress for date night.

Olivia Culpo

The former Miss Universe showed off her vintage 49ers leather varsity jacket and celebrated her boyfriend and his team’s spot in the playoffs.

Alex Morgan

The two-time World Cup champion watched the sunset with her husband, Servando Carrasco. She wore a gorgeous floral maxi dress and slicked her hair back.

