The models took to TikTok to share “get ready with me” videos in preparation for Sunday’s games.

Olivia Culpo and Christen Harper. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images and John Parra/Getty Images

Christen Harper and Olivia Culpo played the role of supportive NFL significant other this weekend. The models also blessed fans with sneak peeks of their outfits as they vlogged the getting ready process on TikTok.

Harper, who is engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, went for a comfy and classic look including denim jeans, a black crop top and an oversized jacket.

“I truly do not know what is wrong with me today,” Harper began her video. “I changed about 700 times but I landed on this. I don’t know why I didn’t just put this on first because it’s so cute. I have this vintage leather jacket from ABC vintage. It’s so fun.”

Harper, 29, paired the black leather jacket featuring “LIONS” embroidery with a black long sleeve crop top, light wash Agolde jeans and New Balance sneakers.

“It’s a good fit,” she finished. “Go Lions and have a good Sunday guys.”

Olivia Culpo, who is San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s girlfriend, shared a long and slightly chaotic get-ready-with-me video. The SI Swimsuit model and former Miss Universe started the video by saying she only got three hours of sleep and was “counting on a miracle this morning.”

She began by putting on multiple layers before slicking her hair back for the rainy day game. After a few outfit changes, the 30-year-old settled on an all-black moment with a T-shirt, hoodie, oversized leather vest, leather cargo pants and super tall platform boots.

Her getting-ready routine started at 8:30 a.m. despite the game time being 1:25 in the afternoon.

Culpo opted for a full glam moment including winged eyeliner and Charlotte Tilbury’s setting spray.

“My favorite part of going out is getting ready,” she added. “That, or the 3 a.m. pizza.”

Culpo threw on a black 49ers hat to complete the look when she finished getting ready at 10:30 a.m.

“Game days are very very stressful, I feel like that’s part of the reason I didn’t sleep,” she explained. “The pregame starts at like 11:30 and you gotta get there early, give them a smooch good luck. There’s just a lot of nerves.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!