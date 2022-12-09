The series is returning after a three-year hiatus and will debut on Paramount+ on Jan. 18.

Kamie Crawford. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford is adding another global dating show to her stacked roster. MTV’s Are You the One? is returning to production after a three-year hiatus and will debut on Paramount+ on Jan. 18.

According to Variety, this season is the show’s first global edition and will take place in Gran Canaria, Spain.

The new season will feature 22 recently single men and women from around the globe, living together under one roof. Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match. A big cash prize will be awarded if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time.

Crawford shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 8.

“Cat(fish)s out the bag!!!! 🤭🎉💜,” the 30-year-old wrote. “Absolutely THRILLED to be the new host of @areuthe1 on @paramountplus!!!!!✨ It’s an absolute honor and dream to be a part of this team & family. The first GLOBAL season of #AYTO airs January 18th on Paramount+ & trust me, you won’t wanna miss it. Who’s ready?!?! 😱🌎🎉.”

All but one of the show’s previous eight seasons succeeded in cast members finding their perfect match pairs. The last time Are You The One? aired in 2019, it made history as the first sexually fluid reality dating competition series. Twenty singles arrived to find their “perfect match” while also on a quest to discover more about their sexual identites. The network has not yet revealed if the new season will follow suit.

