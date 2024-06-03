Simone Biles’s Family Has Sweetest Reaction to Floor Routine Ahead of Ninth National Championship Win
Simone Biles has done it again. For the ninth time and the second consecutive year, the American Olympic gymnast took the All-Around Champion title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
In the last competition leading up to the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the end of June, she earned a total score of 119.750 over two days—almost a full six points higher than the runner-up, Skye Blakely. The 27-year-old took the title in each individual event as well, but perhaps her most-appreciated performance came on the floor.
In an Instagram post that NBC Sports shared from the competition, they edited a clip of Biles performing her floor routine alongside one of her family’s reaction to the performance. Needless to say, they were absolutely enamored with her impressive routine. Biles’s family members, including husband Jonathan Owens, enthusiastically cheered and clapped as the gymnast landed each of the skills in her choreographed performance.
Owens took his praise to his Instagram story as well, posting a clip of Biles on podium at the end of the night with the caption, “Went 5 for 5!!!! Swept every event 😍.”
For Biles and other 2024 Paris Olympics hopefuls, the next stop is Minneapolis, Minn. The team trials, which will determine the five women headed to the summer games at the end of July, will take place at the Target Center from June 27 through 30. Biles, who pulled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health, hopes to make a comeback this year. With her performances thus far this season, she appears to be on track to do just that.