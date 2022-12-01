Snoop Dogg and His Family Star in Skims Holiday Campaign

Snoop Dogg attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center. Catherine Powell/Getty Images

In today’s episode of wild crossovers: Snoop Dogg and his entire family starred in the Skims holiday campaign.

Kim Kardashian’s clothing line just released an exciting new drop featuring some of its most popular items in new holiday colors and a new “cozy collection” of plaid fleece pajamas. The 51-year-old and his wife, Shante Broadus, were captured with three of their kids, Cordell, Corde and Cori (and her wife Wayne Deuce) and four of their grandkids wearing matching plaid sets.

“Three generations of the Broadus family for the @skims Holiday Campaign this year!” The rapper, whose birth name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., wrote on Instagram.

Cordell, 25, commented “Love u Daddy O.”

Snoop Dogg is rarely photographed with his kids, let alone his grandkids, but his wife is always by his side for major milestones.

Broadus joined Snoop Dogg in 2018 when he received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. In 2021, she became her husband’s official manager and the founder of Boss Lady Entertainment.

“I was there with him when he started all this,” Broadus said about her husband of almost 25 years. “Even before he came out [as a rapper], our friends and I were his fans. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers.”

Broadus is also spearheading the Broadus Collection, a silky scarf line inspired by Cori, 23, who was diagnosed with autoimmune disease Lupus as a child and dealt with hair loss. The six-item collection launched in partnership with Annie Inc. in September.

According to W Magazine, the scarves, that come in two sizes, are set to eventually hit Snoop Dogg’s e-commerce site, The Snoopermarket.

“He knows that he can always trust me. So he wanted the world to know he had his wife by his side, helping him,” she told Maxine Wally. “He wanted a strong female to lead. And of course, that’s me. I’m the boss lady.”

Snoop Dogg and Broadus said they want people to be able to wear the scarves in whatever way feels most comfortable for them, whether it’s around their hair or neck or clothing. “Everyone can find a way to tie the scarf,” and to the couple, that is the best part.

“I grew up in the ’70s when hair and fashion were essential to everyone, not just women but men especially,” Snoop Dogg told Grazia. “My hair has always been a reflection of my surroundings. I would emulate the things I saw growing up, the people I was surrounded by, in my hair. I think my dreads are my favorite. I remember having a conversation with James Brown about not cutting my hair and keeping it long, and those moments impacted my style and looks.”

