Snowboarder Brenna Huckaby Reflects on Inclusion in SI Swimsuit Edition With Heartfelt Instagram Post

The two-time Paralympian recalls initially feeling like she wasn't good enough.

Brenna Huckaby was photographed in 2018 for SI Swimsuit by James Macari.

Paralympic snowboarder Brenna Huckaby reflected on her 2022 SI Swimsuit photoshoot in the sweetest Instagram post on Thursday, Oct. 13.

“I still remember the moment I found out I would be in @si_swimsuit I went through all the feelings,” she wrote. “I’m not a model, why me?”

Huckaby’s imposter syndrome got the best of her and she began questioning if she was good enough.

“I’ve never seen disabled women shown this way. Am I the right person?” she asked. “Did they make a mistake calling me? Will they regret it?”

Huckaby lost her right leg to bone cancer in 2010. She was 14 at the time but her love of sports started long before. The now-26-year-old is a seven-time gold medalist in para snowboarding and two-time Paralympian for Team USA.

“While there is no right answer to these questions one thing is for certain. If you don’t rise to the occasion of your opportunities, you’ll miss out on a chance to grow,” she wrote. “This version of me was simply the beginning of a self evolution and well, it also began a modeling industry revolution.”

Huckaby reminded followers that it just takes one ‘yes’ for the door to open.

“Thank you to all the disabled baddies (men and women) who have walked, ran, rolled through open doors,” she continued. “Who continue to fight for inclusion in their respected industries, and who continue to show me and everyone else what’s possible.”

The two-time ESPY female athlete with a disability Award winner recently summited Cotopaxi in partnership with non-profit prosthetic company Romp to raise money and awareness for access to mobility in Ecuador, Guatemala.

“We rise by lifting others but more than that,” she added, “we are stronger together.”