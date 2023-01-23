Sofia Resing Stuns in Nothing But a Large Green Leaf in Latest IG post

Sofia Resing. Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sofia Resing can rock any outfit—even one made out of leaves. The 2016 SI Swimsuit model shared a series of stunning photos on Instagram of herself wearing nothing but a large fallen green leaf on the beaches of Tulum, Mexico.

“When me and @gavinoneillphoto were walking to the beach with the crew we found this huge leaf on the ground,” she captioned the Jan. 23 post. “He told me let’s get creative with it. So here you find three ways to wear a fallen leaf 🍃.”

In the first photo, Resing used the leaf to cover her body while she showed her iconic smolder to the camera, and posed with one arm on her hip.

In the second pic, Resing displayed her side profile, fresh glam and wet-looking hairstyle done by hair and makeup artist Esperanza Avila. She used the leaf as a prop and covered her chest with her hand. In the final photo, the 31-year-old stared directly into the camera and wrapped the leaf around her head.

Fans and celebrity friends chimed into the comments to appreciate the bold look.

“Dress goals,” someone piped in, while another wrote, “you can wear anything and look amazing!!”

“🔥 it’s burning here 💥,” one fan gushed.

“Brilliant! The most sustainable wear 😉 💚💫 Nature it self 🍁 🐚 🌴,” quipped former SI Swimsuit model Petra Nemcova. “Playfulness at it best 💚.”

“Wow, stunning as always 👏👏👏,” wrote Sharina Gutierrez.

“Bravo!!!,” chirped Ryan Cooper, while Ashley Haas commented, “Love these amiga 😍❤️.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!