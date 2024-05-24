Sofia Richie Announces the Birth of Her First Baby
Congratulations are in order for Sofia Richie, who has given birth to her first child. The 25-year-old model and influencer took to Instagram on May 24 to announce the birth of her daughter, who arrived on May 20. The baby, named Eloise Samantha Grainge, is the first child born to Richie and her husband, British record executive Elliot Grainge.
Richie first announced her pregnancy in a Vogue editorial published in January. For the occasion, she posed for a series of elegant pregnancy photos. In the snapshots, she wore a series of bump-baring outfits, posing solo and for some family photos beside Grainge.
At the time, Richie declared of motherhood, “I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life.” There’s no doubt she’s feeling that even more acutely now that her daughter is here.
Richie and Grainge started dating at the begining of 2021, sparking rumors about their relationship when they stepped out together in January of that year. In the spring, she confirmed their relationship with a series of sweet Instagram posts. They got engaged in April 2022, a little over a year after they started dating. Then, last April, they tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
Now, a little more than a year into their nuptials, they are the parents of a newborn. The pair are entering a new phase of their relationship, and we can’t wait to follow along as they continue to grow together.