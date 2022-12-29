Sofia Vergara Looks Breathtaking in a Black Bikini on Instagram

The ‘AGT’ judge wished her hubby a happy birthday in another post.

Sofia Vergara. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara posted a mirror selfie rocking a black bikini to Instagram on Dec. 28, and the America’s Got Talent judge looks absolutely stunning.

Vergara poses in front of a mirror in a basic yet breathtaking black two-piece swimsuit with ring detailing on the bottoms. Her brown locks are worn down and fall over her shoulders, while the 50-year-old opted for smokey eyeliner and a nude lip for glam. She wears a single bracelet on one wrist.

“Playa brisa y mar🐟🐟🐚🐚y ❤️,” she playfully captioned her post.

The post also included a photo of her hubby, actor Joe Manganiello, sporting a bandana and a video clip of a beach as a storm rolls in.

Vergara’s 27 million followers couldn’t get to the comments section fast enough, and her post garnered more than 500,000 likes in just two hours.

“Hottie! Happy holidays,” said Valentina Micchetti, while designer Lorraine Schwartz commented, "You look insane 🔥🔥🔥.”

Just hours earlier, the Modern Family actress wished Manganiello a happy 46th birthday in a separate IG post.

“Feliz cumpleaños mi amor❤️🙏🏼 its going to be an amazing 2023 for you💪,” she wrote in her caption.

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Nov. 22. The two began dating in 2014 and got married the following year when they tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach.

