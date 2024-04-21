Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify’s Record For Most Album Pre-Saves Ever
Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department released at midnight EST Friday, but before it even hit streaming platforms, the project already broke a record ... probably the first of many.
Spotify announced on April 18, the day before the double album drop, that TTPD has racked up the most pre-saves ever. The platform’s countdown page, launched March 28, updates each week, releasing new lyrics and cryptic hints for fans to pick apart and obsess over.
The 34-year-old, who is dating NFL star tight end and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, also keeps dropping subtle clues about the album on social media, in addition to annoucements of featured guests (Post Malone and Florence + the Machine). The “You Belong With Me” singer who has spent the past year globetrotting for her sold-out, viral Eras Tour, made a totally unexpected, surprise announcement that the album was in the works earlier this year, as she accepted her 13th and 14th Grammy Awards at the ceremony Feb. 4.
She also opened a TTPD open-air library installation pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles from April 16—18, featuring hand-picked poetry excerpts, books and visual interactions, each set up to represent this new era of heartbreak.
Swift also shocked fans with a secret 2 a.m. drop of a double album: The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, featuring an additional 15 songs, bringing the entire tracklist to 31.
“I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology,” the Nashville native wrote on Instagram. “15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours. 🤍.”
According to Billboard, in just 12 hours, the project became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day in 2024.
You can stream and pre-save the album (like the rest of the world) here.