Taylor Swift Cheers on Boyfriend Travis Kelce From Afar as He Receives Super Bowl Ring
Taylor Swift may be in Liverpool, England for her latest stop on the worldwide Eras Tour, but that isn’t stopping her from supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVIII win with a ring ceremony, where each of the players were presented with diamond-studded rings featuring the Chiefs logo in bold red letters.
Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of wide receiver Mecole Hardman, streamed the ceremony live on her Instagram page—and, despite the time six-hour difference, Swift joined the celebration.
The star musician took the opportunity to voice her enthusiasm in the comment section of the livestream. “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL,” she wrote. “LET'S GOOOOOOOO!”
But the Super Bowl win wasn’t the only cause for celebration in Swift’s eyes. She also expressed her excitement regarding Hardman’s new contract with the Chiefs. “AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE,” she wrote in reference to the one-year deal, the details of which were announced earlier this week.
Though Swift couldn’t be there in person, she would never miss an opportunity to support Kelce. Since the start of their relationship, the pair have shown a dedication to being there for the milestone moments in each other’s careers. For the musician, that meant flying back from Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas, Nev. for the Super Bowl game. For the tight end, it meant joining Swift for several international stops on her worldwide tour.
The pop singer may not have been able to swing a trip back to Kansas City, Mo. for the ceremony last night, but that didn’t stop her from showing support.