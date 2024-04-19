Taylor Swift Is Loving Fan Reactions to Her Latest Album
Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Thursday night. As tends to happen with her announcements and releases, the drop had her fans totally enraptured for hours afterward.
Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement and their initial reactions to the new album, which Swift had opted not to tease beforehand. But not only did her fans take to social media to voice their opinions, the musician herself paid attention to gauge the reactions to her new songs.
About half an hour after she released the album, Swift began to interact with fan posts on X. She liked a handful of tweets, which—in typical Swiftie fashion—revealed the whole range of emotions that her fans were experiencing.
In one tweet that the pop icon liked, a user shared a screenshot of lyrics from Swift’s new song, “But Daddy I Love Him,” and declared their love for the track.
Swift liked another tweet that shared a screenshot of lyrics from the same song alongside a caption that read “SCREAMING. CRYING. TORTURED.”
In all, the musician liked a handful of tweets about her first release of Thursday evening before going quiet again on the platform. Then, two hours after the release of The Tortured Poets Department, Swift shared another bit of news that her fans were not expecting: her 11th album is “a secret DOUBLE album,” she wrote on X. “I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”
Despite all of the clues that she gives in the lead up to her releases, the singer-songwriter really has become an expert at pulling off the unexpected. This latest move was just that.