Tennis Pro Genie Bouchard Looks Amazing in a Floral Minidress for Miami Boat Day

Professional Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard is having “a nice lil Sunday,” according to her latest Instagram post. She shared a series of photos of herself in a pink floral minidress while lounging on a boat docked in Miami Beach. Bouchard completed the look with a dainty pearl necklace and her dirty blonde locks were left down.

In another photo in the carousel, the 28-year-old sits between her friends Michelle Dandik and Mary Clayton.

Fans were quick to notice how happy the 2014 Wimbledon runner-up looked with her adorable grin. Bouchard opted for a no-makeup look as she posed against the sunset.

When she reached the shore and got off the boat, Bouchard threw on a lightweight white blazer, white New Balance shoes and a white purse with a gold chain strap.

The former world No. 5 underwent arthroscopic surgery in 2021 to fix a tear in her right shoulder and briefly took a break from tennis. She returned to play at a 125-level event in Vancouver in August 2022.

“I’ve just gained so much experience off the court as well,” she told The Province at the time. “I’ve been through some really tough moments and it has really tested my patience being out so long. It’s not like when you retire and you’re at peace with stopping playing. This [surgery] was a forced stop and hard to accept mentally. It made me realize how much I loved tennis. No matter if I do photo shoots or other cool things, I would always rather be sweating on a court—that’s just the way I am.”

The SI Swimsuit model made her debut with the magazine in Turks & Caicos in 2017 and returned to shoot in Aruba in ’18.

“It’s exhausting,” she said with a laugh. “This is harder than playing tennis.”

“I definitely feel much more comfortable this time around,” she continued of her second shoot. “I feel like I can just be myself. [I'm] trying to have fun and trying to work hard, because it is very hard work. This year I was like ‘we can do a little more.’ I think Sports Illustrated wanted to push it to the next level, so I’m going along with that.”

