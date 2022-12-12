The influencer has more than 128 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

Addison Rae. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Addison Rae knows better than anyone how to lay on the beach in a bikini and look fabulous, and the TikTok star did exactly that on Dec. 11. She shared two stunning photos from her tropical vacation, captioning the IG post with a simple, “SOS.”

The post garnered almost 1 million likes in less than 24 hours. In the first pic, the 22-year-old sat on the sand, and in the second photo she sprawled out in shallow water, tilting her head back and showing off her toned abs.

SZA, who released her second studio album, SOS, on Dec. 9, chimed in to Rae’s comments, writing, “😍😍👏👏.”

Maddie Ziegler wrote, “wowwww,” while Matilda Djerf piped in, “Angelic.”

Rae wore the Soft and Wet Frilled Bikini Top and Bottoms, but creatively tied the top with the straps around her chest instead of her neck to make it a bandeau style.

“Our favorite beach gal 😍,” commented the official IG account of Rae’s brand, Item Beauty. The company’s Lip Quip glosses have gone viral on TikTok, and attempting to open the tube and apply the product with one hand while filming with the other is a popular trend.

Rae also posted a TikTok of her vacation on the same day. She wore a tie-strap metallic gold bikini and chunky black sunglasses as she lounged on a beach chair and sang the lyrics to SZA’s “Special.”

“I wish I was special / I gave all my special,” she lip-synced. “Away to a loser / Now I’m just a loser.”

The post garnered 3.5 million views in one day on TikTok, where the Louisiana native has 88.8 million followers. Her Instagram account reaches approximately 39.5 million people a day.

