Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns in a Floral Bikini on Vacation

Tracee Ellis Ross. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross is slaying her winter tropical vacation. The High Note actress recently shared a series of stunning photos from her time in Jamaica.

She wore a white and pink floral triangle-style bikini top and blue floral bikini bottoms and stood in front of a gorgeous sea-green body of water. Ross went without makeup and left her wet hair natural. The 50-year-old captioned a Dec. 20 photo with a simple Jamaican flag.

Celebrity friends were quick to comment how amazing Ross looked.

Ashley Graham chimed in with a series of drooling emojis, while Gabrielle Union wrote, “Gorgeous.”

“Oh how I miss that spot!!! Enjoy,” Kate Hudson piped in. “The best place ❤️.”

Ross, best known for her role as Dr. Rainbow Johnson on the series Black-ish, also shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of her amateur vacation photo shoot.

“This was supposed to be a first dip video but it started giving ‘horror movie’ and I got scurred 😂,” she captioned the Instagram post of herself jumping out of the water after being spooked.

“Something touched my foot. I think it was just seaweed,” she said with a laugh. “This [would be] so much better in a pool. Everybody’s gone. I’m by myself out here. I don’t see anything moving. Scary things are camouflaged. There’s no way I’m touching the bottom.”

“I feel like in our culture, the narrative has sold us a lie about who we are that is often about struggle, and pain and hardship,” the Pattern Beauty founder told People. “And that is a part of the experience, but as Black women, there’s also so much joy, and so much beauty and so much celebration with our hair.”

Ross has always been vocal about loving her natural hair. She founded the haircare line for curly and coily hair types in 2019.

“As a teenager, you don’t look to your mom to see what’s cool. You look to music, entertainment, magazines, and the people that the world is saying are cool,” the Girlfriends star said. “And there were so few people that wore their hair natural. I didn’t have a lot of examples, so I was susceptible to the beauty norms that we were all subjected to.”

