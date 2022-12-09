Trevor Noah Thanks Black Women During Final ‘Daily Show’ Episode

The comedian took his last turn as the Comedy Central series host on Dec. 8.

Trevor Noah. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Trevor Noah hosted his last episode of The Daily Show on Thursday, Dec. 8, after a seven-year run.

In his farewell monologue, where he thanked guest hosts, crew members and fans, he also gave a special final shout-out to “brilliant” Black women.

“I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said. “There were empty seats and then I look at this now, I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate it because I know there’s an empty seat that sits behind it so thank you so much. Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips.”

Noah even jokingly gave thanks to the people who “hate watch” for bumping up viewership numbers.

The South African-born comedian noted that Black women in America have been partly responsible for his success. Women like Roxane Gay, Tressie Cottom, Zoé Samudzi and Tarana Burke have “informed,” “educated” and “argued with” him over the years and he is “so grateful” for all of it.

“I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People say, ‘Oh Trevor, you’re so smart.’ I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nourished me and formed me?’” he explained. “My mom, my grand[mother], my aunt, all these Black women in my life, but in America as well. Black women can’t afford to f--- around and find out. They know what happens if things do not go the way it should.”

He said the best and most equitable way to learn about America is to talk to Black women.

“I’m grateful to every single one of you,” he finished. “This has been an honor. Thank you.”

Noah’s third standup special, I Wish You Would, released on Netflix on Nov. 22. Following his departure from The Daily Show, Noah is setting off on a nationwide stand-up comedy tour.

“Maybe this comes with not being raised in America, but I believe that everything should end,” Noah told Hollywood Reporter about his decision to leave the talk show. “A lot of American business and American media is just like, ‘Keep it going as long as possible,’ but I think it’s healthy for things to end when they’re still in a good place. I want to leave before I’m burnt out, because there are many other things I’d like to do.”

The Comedy Central late night show will resume with a string of guest hosts in the pipeline until a new permanent host is selected next year.

