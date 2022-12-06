Tyra Banks Shares Incredible Runway Throwback Photo for Birthday Post

The model turned mogul turned 49 on Dec. 4 and reminisced about her Victoria’s Secret days.

Tyra Banks attends a game between the Chicago Red Stars and Angel City FC. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Everyone knows Tyra Banks is an all-star across multiple industries, and the three-time SI Swimsuit cover model takes pride in all she has accomplished. Banks turned 49 on Sunday, Dec. 4, and posted a nostalgic Victoria’s Secret runway throwback from 2003 on Instagram.

“Wow. It’s my birthday. 🥳,” she wrote. “And I’m thinking about my journey. From Supermodel to Super Businesswoman. Yep. 🍦Entrepreneur. Yay @smizecream!”

If you’re wondering about that last shout-out, Banks founded the ice cream brand, SMiZE Cream, in 2020. Each cup of the super-premium ice cream includes an edible surprise located at the bottom. The ice cream is served as part of the experience at Banks’s Modelland in Santa Monica, Calif., and can be ordered online though specialty food-gift provider Goldbelly.

SMiZE Cream also has a “Goalz & Dreamz Factory” mentorship program in the works, meant to give back and empower the community that raised Banks.

“Feels so good to pivot. To transition. To keep DREAMING,” Banks continued in her caption. “What were YOU yesterday and what do you wanna be TODAY?”

Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2005. Gisondi/Getty Images

The former VS Angel walked the runway for the lingerie brand from 1995 to 2005. She was the first Black model cast by the company, paving the way for others to follow.

Banks made her SI Swimsuit debut in 1993 and shot for the magazine again in ’96, ’97, ’98, 2004 and ’14. She came out of retirement in 2019 and landed her third SI Swimsuit cover. That cover shoot was helmed by photographer Laretta Houston, whose career Banks has helped to promote

“[Tyra] wanted to elevate me,” Houston recalled in 2022. “She wanted to use her platform to elevate me and other Black women. That was life-changing. I am now one of the Black women—and there’s plenty of talented Black photographers out there—to pave the way for others to come in, someone who looks like them and so even for little girls, I am someone they inspire to be. I want people to look at my photos and take away that they know we’re strong. We’re bold. We’re Black. We’re beautiful, confident.”

