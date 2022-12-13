Vanessa Hudgens Is Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair And Bleached Eyebrows in Latest IG Post

Vanessa Hudgens. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Vanessa Hudgens just debuted a bold new look that makes her almost unrecognizable. The Princess Switch star posted an Instagram selfie with platinum blonde hair and bleached eyebrows on Dec. 13.

“Who even is she,” the 33-year-old captioned her post.

Several celebs and fans chimed in to the comments in favor of the new look, and a handful even pointed out the similarities to other celebs, leaving messages like “it’s giving GAGA” and “Dolly Parton who?”

“Haus of Hudgens,” piped in Vince Rossi.

“The browwwsssaaahhhssss,” said Thuy Nguyen.

Tonya Brewer quipped, “OBSESSEDDDDDDD,” while Kimberly Wyatt said, “Dayummmm!!!”

“A SLAY,” wrote Vijat M.

“The old Vanessa can’t come to the phone right now,” a fan said, while another wrote, “I’m loving this new era.”

Hudgens’s glam included a bright red-orange lipstick and cool-toned contour. She wore a shiny black vinyl jacket and accessorized with a triple-layered armored choker necklace featuring a horse and knight detailing.

The hair, obviously the center of attention, was sectioned into a deep side part and styled with tons of volume at the root and loose ringlets at the bottom.

The High School Musical alumna has always been known for her signature dark hair and brows, and she rarely switches it up, except for the occasional addition of extensions.

Hudgens had a quick red hair stint in 2014 that fans enjoyed.

“Now that halloween is over... Do I keep my hair red??” the Tick, Tick... Boom! star captioned her post at the time.

“The Best Hair ! Red :),” someone wrote, while another piped in, “only she could pull off red hair like this.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!