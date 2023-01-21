Vanessa Hudgens Leaves Hilarious Comment About Austin Butler’s Ongoing Elvis Presley Accent

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens. Steve Granitz/Getty Images & Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Despite wrapping up filming on Elvis in March 2021, Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley accent remains. The film, which skyrocketed the Disney Channel alum’s career, hit theaters in June ’22 and earned him a BAFTA Film Award nomination for best leading actor. Butler also recently won a Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal.

His ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, 34, recently left a subtle and salty comment that read “Crying” on a post from the “Comments By Celebs” Instagram account about Butler’s accent still sticking around.

Fans have been quick to comment on the fact that Butler’s accent hasn’t reverted back to his normal voice since he finishing filming. Viewers were intrigued by his Golden Globe’s speech, and some even accused him of faking the deep and brooding Presley tone of voice.

“I hear that a lot, but I didn’t do anything else for two years [besides work on Elvis], that’s such a large chunk of life. I’m not surprised that it clicks in,” Butler, 31, admitted to Elle Australia. “I’m a shy person, and when I know that there’s bits of Elvis that I’d have to click into in order to go out on stage and be in front of a ton of people, being surrounded by his name everywhere, there’s triggers. You spend so much time obsessing about one thing, and it really is like muscular habits, your mouth can change. Its pretty amazing. I know that I’m constantly changing. Check in with me in 20 years when I’ve played a lot of roles, who knows what I’ll sound like!”

Austin and the Princess Switch star dated for nine years after they were allegedly introduced by Ashely Tisdale, who starred in High School Musical with Hudgens and in Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure with Butler. The actors broke up in 2020 and haven’t been spotted together or spoken much about each other publicly since.

Several people have attributed the idea of Butler playing Elvis to Hudgens and an epiphany she had during a previous holiday season when the two were together.

“Last December, we were driving along and we were listening to Christmas music, and then an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on,” Hudgens said in 2019. “He had just dyed his hair dark. He’s a natural blonde, and I was looking at him and he was singing along, and I was like, ‘Babe, you need to play Elvis. I don’t know how, but you need to figure out how you can play Elvis. Like, I don’t know how we get rights or what we do, but you need to play him.’”

Butler told an identical story long after the film came out. He referred to Hudgens as a “friend” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter this month.

