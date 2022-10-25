Vanessa Hudgens Shares First Halloween Costume of the Season And It’s Perfectly Elegant

The actress and her friend GG Magree channeled their inner Natalie Portman.

Vanessa Hudgens is seen during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023. Robino Salvatore/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens is kicking off Halloween week with an elaborate but elegant costume. She and her friend, musician GG Magree, dressed as Natalie Portman’s (white and) Black Swan. Hudgens channeled her inner angel in a white corset-inspired dress including a fluffy tutu and matching leg warmers.

“And the festivities begin 🎃,” she captioned the series of photos of the two posing in various ballet positions in front of a pink wall. Vince Rossi, Derek Chadwick and Evan Bittencourt — who commented “Nat Port is proud” — are also featured in the post.

Magree wrote “Swan Queens 🦢,” under her own IG post of their costume.

Both girls had white makeup on the upper half of their faces under a bold smokey black eyeliner moment. Their hair was sleeked back into a perfect ballet performance bun, and the look was tied together with a bright red lip.

Portman took home the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for the 2010 psychological horror film. She played Nina Sayers, a New York City Ballet dancer who becomes overwhelmed during her training and performance as the white and black swan in Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake. The white swan is meant to represent innocence and fragility while the black swan is a symbol of sensuality and darkness.

The film, also starring Vincent Cassel and Mila Kunis, was nominated by The Academy for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing in 2011.