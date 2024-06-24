Watch Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Impress on Horseback in Paris for Vogue World
Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner arrived to Vogue World in Paris over the weekend in style. And, no, we’re not talking about their outfits (although those were incredible, too). The supermodel duo entered the Place Vendôme on horseback, suited up in dapper equestrian ensembles featuring pieces from Hermès’s fall 2024 collection paired with a bright red lip. They led the way for tons of other riding-inspired looks from designers like Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela, Balmain, Thom Browne and others.
This year‘s Vogue World event aimed to tell the story of 100 years of French fashion, with a different sport representing each decade from 1920 to today—a fitting and clever choice as the city is set to host the Olympic games next month. Hadid and Jenner on horseback, and the entourage behind them, were symbolic of the 1950s.
The 818 tequila brand founder rode a horse called Django, while the Guest in Residence founder rode Napo, and even the two Andalusian thoroughbreds were dressed by the by the luxurious French label. The horses donned bright orange saddle pads, matching fetlock wraps and a play on the fashion house’s signature scarves as blankets. When Hermès was founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermès, they began by selling equestrian equipment like harnesses, bridles and saddles.
“Whenever I go ride, of course it’s a great excuse to get outside and not be on my phone and forget about work and fully put my brain and my energy into how I’m going to get my horse over these obstacles,” Jenner told Vogue in her 2024 cover story. “It’s like soul food for me. I loved this as a kid. It was something I did every day that I could. I was obsessed, like—boys who? I feel like my kid self when I’m out there.”