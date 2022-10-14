Watch: Rob Gronkowski’s ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Video Reveals Some Things Never Change

Could it be that the NFL superstar has never tried another hairstyle?

Rob Gronkowski, celebrated his retirement at Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook with family, friends and fans in Connecticut. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski just posted the most nostalgic and revealing video to date. The NFL legend joined the multitudes of others by sharing his own ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ video on his Instagram account. What transpired was surprisingly (or unsurprisingly) not at all that different from what we see now from the recent retiree.

“My hair hasn’t changed one bit,” Gronk captioned in his post. The post included pictures of Gronkowski as a teen looking eerily similar to how he appears now. “Happy I met you when I did 😅❤️😂” commented girlfriend and SI Swimsuit icon Camille Kostek. MLB legend David Ortiz wrote, “😂😂😂😂😂” laughing at the ridiculousness of the post.

The ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend has been joined by everyone from Kate Upton to Ashley Graham. The popular nostalgic video trend started in 2021. Set to Wheatus’s 2000 hit, Teenage Dirtbag, participants post pictures of their most embarrassing teenage looks.

The NFL star recently announced his retirement from the league after playing 11 landmark seasons with the Patriots. It remains to be seen whether he’ll follow in his past-teammate Tom Brady’s footsteps and return to the field.

Whatever he decides to do next, it seems he’ll always remain a ‘Teenage Dirtbag’…baby.