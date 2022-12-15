Watch: SI Swim Search Model Ashley Callingbull Shares Exclusive Footage From Her Dominican Republic Photo Shoot

The model was a finalist in the franchise’s open-casting program earlier this year.

Ashley Callingbull. Derek Leung/Getty Images

When Ashley Callingbull made an appearance in the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue as a finalist in SI Swim Search program, she became the first Indigenous First Nations woman to be featured in the magazine.

Today, the 33-year-old model and TV personality shared a behind-the-scenes look at her Swim Search photo shoot in the Dominican Republic with photographer Yu Tsai.

The video shows Callingbull splashing in the water and posing in different swimwear, including a purple bikini with cut-out detailing and a salmon pink colored one-piece. The Instagram clip is backtracked to the song “Traingazing” by Sam Willis and Honey Mooncie.

“Behind the scenes with @si_swimsuit 👙,” Callingbull captioned her throwback post.

See the full gallery from Callingbull’s 2022 photo shoot in the Dominican Republic here.

Callingbull was also the first Indigenous woman to win Mrs. Universe when she took the title in 2015. The Canadian-born model uses her platform to shine a light on her culture—she proudly wore all Indigenous designs on the September 2021 cover of Fashion, a Canadian fashion and beauty publication.

“Your culture makes you beautiful and your Indigenous background is something to always be proud of no matter what anyone says,” she told SI Swimsuit. “Beauty comes from within.”

Callingbull shared photos from her debut photo shoot on Instagram in May, captioning her post, “This is a huge moment for Indigenous women because now the door is open for others to walk through and own this space. 🥺🪶✨❤️... I used to be a little insecure girl from the Rez that didn’t even dare to dream big. Now I’m a strong, empowered and fearless woman making history. 🪶✨❤️”

