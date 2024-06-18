We Can All Learn a Thing or Two From Sabrina Carpenter’s Confidence
Sabrina Carpenter just wrapped up two incredible back-to-back sets at music festivals on each coast (Coachella in Indio, Calif., and New York City‘s Governors Ball). She also just released two consecutive bangers, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” which are competing with each other for song of the summer. If that doesn’t scream “on top of the world,” we don’t know what does.
And, the singer is feeling more confident, ambitious and driven than ever. Her upcoming sixth studio album, titled Short n’ Sweet, is set to release on August 23, and the musician recently dished all about her fame and success to Rolling Stone.
“I never had the plan B, and it wasn’t even a thought in my mind that it wouldn’t work out. I just always knew it was about not if it would happen but when it would happen,” she stated of her singing career. Carpenter is candid about the fact that she had faith in her abilities and not being a musician just simply wasn’t a choice.
This week, she made Hot 100 history, as “Please Please Please” debuted at No. 2, and “Espresso” peaked at No. 3, making her the first solo act in Billboard history to land two simultaneous top-three hits.
The 25-year-old singer worked hard to break away from her Disney Channel teen actor roots. She starred in Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017, before pivoting primarily to the music industry. Her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, released in 2015.
“When I was younger, I think I’d almost feel pressure to write about mature subject matter because of the people around you being like, ‘This is something that is cool and what works.’ I didn’t do it until I felt like it was actually authentic to me...,” she said. “I feel really grateful that this has happened over the course of a lot of time of me figuring it out because it doesn’t feel like it was sprung up on me. It’s almost like I can just relax and be excited about it. Sabrina wasn’t built in a day.”