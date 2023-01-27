This week featured tons of ’fit checks, including tiny bikinis, snow apparel and big city wear.

Olivia Culpo, Kate Upton and Yumi Nu. From left: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images and Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Even the middle of winter is bikini season for current and former SI Swimsuit models. These ladies always find a way to stun near water.

This week tons of women wrapped up their tropical vacations and shared some clicks on Instagram. Ally Courtnall announced her pregnancy and Olivia Ponton and Kate Upton both returned to the Big Apple. Natalie Mariduena released a documentary and Kelsey Merritt continued to slay the fashion game.

Here’s a recap of what’s new and noteworthy in the land of SI Swimsuit models.

Olivia Ponton

The TikTok star returned to New York City after traveling for the holidays and is already pulling out the fiercest city-girl outfits.

Ally Courtnall

The 2021 Swim Search finalist is expecting her first baby with her husband, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks. Congrats you two!

Natalie Mariduena

The David Dobrik LLC president starred in a documentary made by Xeela Fitness detailing her six-month weight-loss journey.

Kelsey Merritt

If anyone can rock a bikini just as well as they can rock 10 layers of winter clothing, it’s Kelsey Merritt.

Ashley Graham

The mom of three is getting some much-needed R&R while on vacation with her husband, Justin Ervin.

Yumi Nu

The 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star celebrated the Lunar New Year in a stunning feature for Vogue.

Anitta

The Brazilian singer turned into Barbarella from the 1968 sci-fi film of the same name.

Emily DiDonato

The Covey founder is enjoying dressing her baby bump! This week she opted for a comfy black-on-black set, sneakers and a cozy maxi coat.

Lais Ribeiro

The model got steamy this week in a tiny pink bikini and snapped a pic in a sauna.

Kate Upton

The three-time SI Swimsuit cover star is back in her old stomping grounds.

Olivia Culpo

It’s no secret that the 2020 SI Swimsuit cover model has nailed her game-day outfits. She’s also extremely proud of her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, who is headed to the NFC championship game this weekend with the San Francisco 49ers.

