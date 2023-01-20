Weekly Instagram Recap: Two SI Swimsuit Models Welcome Babies

This was a busy week for current and former women featured in the magazine.

Camille Kostek, Olivia Culpo and Chrissy Teigen. From left: Bellocqimages/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/Getty Images, Gotham/Getty Images

This was an exciting week in the SI Swimsuit model world. Chrissy Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti and 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie Nicole Williams English became a first-time mom.

Camille Kostek celebrated an exciting accomplishment, Yumi Nu and Anitta discovered their love for the color green and Olivia Culpo returned to the Miss Universe stage.

Big moves were made this week. Here’s a recap of the notable moments shared on Instagram.

Olivia Ponton

The TikTok star swam with fish in Hawaii, leaving us all majorly jealous.

Katie Austin

The fitness influencer worked out to Miley Cyrus’s newest bop, “Flowers.” Don’t we all have that song on repeat?

Ella Halikas

The 2021 Swim Search finalist experimented with denim on denim and, as she put it, served early 2000s pop star.

Nicole Williams English

The 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie welcomed her first baby, India, with husband Larry English.

Chrissy Teigen

The TV personality introduced daughter Esti to big siblings Luna and Miles. (Their dad, of course, is singer John Legend.)

Olivia Culpo

The 2012 Miss Universe winner returned to the iconic stage to cohost this year’s pageant.

Georgina Burke

The 23-year-old showed off her Aussie pride with Vegemite-printed pajama bottoms.

Maggie Rawlins

The 2021 SI Swimsuit rookie spent some quality time with her girlfriends.

Camille Kostek

The 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model is now also a three-time SI Swimsuit calendar cover girl.

Yumi Nu

The 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model channeled Kermit the frog meets Tinkerbell in the best way possible.

Anitta

The Brazilian singer, who appeared in the 2021 Swimsuit Issue, stunned with stunning colorful eye makeup and a gorgeous black bra covered in green rhinestones.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!