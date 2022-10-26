We Can’t Get Enough of Megan Fox’s Corset Tops

The model and actress might not have started the trend, but she sure is slaying it.

Megan Fox attends the world premiere of “Good Mourning” in Beverly Hills, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Megan Fox has been wearing corsets nonstop and looking fabulous in them. TBH, there’s nothing Megan Fox wouldn’t look good in.

She posted a stunning photo from Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3 in which she wore an orange ruched strapless corset bodysuit with a pink chiffon train coming out of the front. Fox paired the look, styled by Maeve Reilly, with a light orange maxi coat and matching knee-high boots.

“A slutty but studious Targaryen goes to Paris,” the 36-year-old wrote.

Fox’s stylist Reilly is really killing the fashion game, and she’s clearly also obsessed with corsets. Fox opted for an all-white moment on Oct. 25, which feels rare for the Jennifer’s Body actress. She wore a white corset top (by Anna October), flared pants and an Acne Studios trench coat.

Last month, she channeled her inner Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake circa 2001 with a Canadian suit. She obviously added a Fox twist to it with a corset denim dress, denim coat and denim boots all in the perfect medium blue wash.

“Britney and Justin if they had been Greenwich Village art school dropouts instead of Disney Channel sweethearts,” she captioned the Sept. 30 post.

Megan Fox attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In May, she attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to support of her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, and wore a black floor-length plunge-neck corset dress with a mile-high slit. “Baby- so proud of you for giving such a vulnerable and emotional performance,” she wrote on Instagram. “You are magic💔🤍”

In March she wore a funky yellow, beige and black patterned set with a corset top. You have to see it to understand.

“Everybody’s grandma had that one sofa…swipe,” she captioned the carousel post featuring a second photo of said couch.

MGK even took a page out of his fiancé’s book and wore a sheer black corset with rhinestones over his tattooed body while attending the Time 100 Next Gala on Oct. 25. He paired the top with black latex pants and a matching shrug over his shoulders.