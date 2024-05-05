Winnie Harlow Became the Representation She Wishes She Had Growing Up
Every time Winnie Harlow graces the front of a magazine—and the supermodel has been a cover girl numerous times—she’s reminded of the power of representation. The 29-year-old, who was diagnosed with the skin condition vitiligo when she was 4, landed the front of Sorbet magazine’s latest issue. She donned the coolest, edgiest superhero-inspired looks for the photo shoot with photographer Ellen von Unwerth and worked with creative director William Buckley for the occasion.
The SI Swimsuit legend donned leather trench coats, bedazzled bras, red hot opera gloves, statement Bulgari jewels and a variety of blonde and jet black hairstyles. The Canada native, who now lives in Los Angeles, reflected on the exciting cover girl moment in a new Instagram post, and what it would have meant to a younger Harlow to see someone like herself represented that way.
“So blessed to be the representation I never got to see as a child on covers of magazines all over the world. The idea of a superhero to me is making your differences your SUPERPOWER ✨ This one is special to me getting to work with one of my favourite photographers again @ellenvonunwerth for the cover of @sorbetmag! I told her my dream acting role is to play a marvel superhero and she said “let’s make it happen” 🤍🦸🏽♀️,” she captioned a carousel that she shared with her 10.1 million followers. “We all have a superhero inside of us. Thank you Ellen, Sorbet mag & the entire team who put all their superpowers into this incredible cover and spread 🙏🏽❤️.”
Harlow, an entrepreneur, is also the founder of Cay Skin, a skincare brand that focuses on creating clean-ingredient sunscreens suitable for all skin types and shades.
She has always been candid about her struggles in the fashion and modeling industries as someone who doesn’t look like the stereotypical runway star or catalogue girl.
“I didn’t get to see myself on anything represented. I didn’t see myself on covers, on billboards, as businesswomen,” Harlow told Style Democracy. “The feelings of wanting to make a difference in inclusivity, in representation, all started from my experiences at home.”